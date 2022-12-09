UrduPoint.com

OIC Secretary-General Calls For More Constructive Engagement With De Facto Government In Afghanistan To Support Girls’ Education

Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2022 | 02:11 PM

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha stressed that women’s right to education is not just a full-fledged right on its own; it is indeed a critical component for development, peace, stability and the fulfilment of human rights in their broadest sense

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022) The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha stressed that women’s right to education is not just a full-fledged right on its own; it is indeed a critical component for development, peace, stability and the fulfilment of human rights in their broadest sense .
‏In a statement delivered in his name by Ambassador Tarig Ali Bakheet, OIC Secretary General’s Special Envoy to Afghanistan, Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian, Social, and Cultural Affairs, at the International Conference on Afghan Women's Education, held in Bali, Indonesia, on 8 December 2022, the Secretary General called for more constructive engagement with the de facto administration in Afghanistan to support girls’ education.


Secretary General Taha emphasized that the OIC remains, as it has unwaveringly been, willing and ready to engage constructively with its partners in a concerted effort to help Afghanistan recover, reconstruct, and retrieve its long-lost standing as a well-functioning state within the international community.

