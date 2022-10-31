UrduPoint.com

OIC Secretary-General Calls On Member States To Increase Ownership Of The Various Programs Under The OIC-2025 Program Of Action

Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2022 | 01:15 PM

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha called on the Member States to increase ownership of the various programs and projects under the OIC-2025: Program of Action

Ankara (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31 OCT, 2022) The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha called on the Member States to increase ownership of the various programs and projects under the OIC-2025: Program of Action.
In a message read on his behalf by Dr.

Ahmad Kawesa Sengendo, Assistant Secretary General for Economic Affairs, at the opening of the 45th Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Statistical, Economic, Social Research and Training Centre for Islamic Countries (SESRIC), the Secretary General, thanked SESRIC for completing the Midterm Progress Report of the OIC-2025: Programme of Action in addition to a series of research papers, studies and reports on socio-economic issues, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on sustainable development of OIC Member States that SESRIC continued to undertake within its mandate.


He observed that in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic and global food crisis, SESRIC has remained active and continued to be in operation, and organized a range of capacity building and training programs in agriculture, finance and trade, water management, tourism, youth employment and statistics.


The OIC Secretary General also expressed his deep appreciation to the Government and people of Türkiye for hosting of this important Meeting and for its constant support to SESRIC, which has continued to facilitate the work and activities of the Centre since its establishment.


The OIC Secretary-General also welcomed the new members of the Board of SESRIC from Indonesia, Kuwait, Pakistan, Gabon and Guinea and congratulate them on their well-deserved election to this important body. He also congratulated Saudi Arabia, Tunisia and Cote d’Ivoire on their re-election for another term. The Secretary General assured SESRIC of his continued support.

