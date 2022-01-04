UrduPoint.com

OIC Secretary-General Calls Upon Member States To Support The ISF

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2022

OIC Secretary-General Calls upon Member States to Support the ISF

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), His Excellency Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, addressed the meeting of the Permanent Council of the Islamic Solidarity Fund (ISF) in its sixty-fifth session, which was held (virtually) today, 3 January 2022, with the attendance of Ambassador Nasser bin Abdullah bin Hamdan Al Zaabi, Chairman of the ISF Permanent Council

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022) The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), His Excellency Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, addressed the meeting of the Permanent Council of the Islamic Solidarity Fund (ISF) in its sixty-fifth session, which was held (virtually) today, 3 January 2022, with the attendance of Ambassador Nasser bin Abdullah bin Hamdan Al Zaabi, Chairman of the ISF Permanent Council.

His Excellency the Secretary-General said that the ISF has proven its effectiveness through its noble humanitarian services for the benefit of Muslims everywhere, within the framework of the OIC. But, he noted that the ISF is still limited in its financial capabilities to meet the needs of the Muslim world, especially while facing many challenges due to wars and natural disasters, in addition to the plight and suffering of Muslim refugees. The OIC Secretary General urged Member States to increase budgetary support for the ISF projects.

HE Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha called for expanding the scope and outreach of the ISF and moving forward to find a solution to the ISF decreasing resources through voluntary donations from its Member States in order to address difficulties, and develop the work of the ISF so as to play its role and achieve its goals, as one of the most important existing Islamic charitable institutions.

In his speech, HE the Secretary-General called upon all OIC Member States to contribute to the financial support of the ISF with donations commensurate with their capabilities, stressing that Islamic solidarity is a joint and inclusive effort that expresses the spirit of cooperation and solidarity in accordance with the teachings of the tolerant Islamic Sharia.

Meanwhile, he appealed to the ISF Permanent Council to continue supporting projects in the city of Al-Quds Al-Sharif, as well as health and educational projects in the State of Palestine, in a way that enhances the steadfastness of the people of Al-Quds and the residents of the Gaza Strip, in the face of the occupation’s fierce attack and unjust siege.

