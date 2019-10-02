UrduPoint.com
OIC Secretary General Commends Afghanistan For The Conduct Of Presidential Elections

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 07:41 PM

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019) The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, praised the people of Afghanistan for the conduct of presidential elections on 28 September 2019 and commended all who participated in and supported the electoral process.

The Secretary General recognized Afghanistan’s remarkable endurance, and strong determination to build a peaceful and prosperous future.

