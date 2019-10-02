OIC Secretary General Commends Afghanistan for the Conduct of Presidential Elections

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, praised the people of Afghanistan for the conduct of presidential elections on 28 September 2019 and commended all who participated in and supported the electoral process

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019) The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, praised the people of Afghanistan for the conduct of presidential elections on 28 September 2019 and commended all who participated in and supported the electoral process.

The Secretary General recognized Afghanistan’s remarkable endurance, and strong determination to build a peaceful and prosperous future.