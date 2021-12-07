OIC Secretary General Commiserates with Indonesia over Semeru Volcanic Eruption on Java Island

UrduPoint.com

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, expressed deep condolences to the people and government of Indonesia over the victims of Semeru volcanic eruption on Java Island

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 07th December, 2021) Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, expressed deep condolences to the people and government of Indonesia over the victims of Semeru volcanic eruption on Java Island.

He also expressed sincere sympathy to the families of the victims. He prayed to Allah to repose the souls of the deceased and grant the injured quick recovery. He also prayed for Allah to protect Indonesia and its people against all calamities.

