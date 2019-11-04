UrduPoint.com
OIC Secretary General Condemns Deadly Terrorist Attack On Malian Army

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 12:30 PM

OIC Secretary General Condemns Deadly Terrorist Attack on Malian Army

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack that took place on Friday 01 November 2019 against a military post in the Region of Ménaka, North-East of Mali, killing 53 soldiers and wounding many others

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4rd Nov, 2019) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack that took place on Friday 01 November 2019 against a military post in the Region of Ménaka, North-East of Mali, killing 53 soldiers and wounding many others.

The Secretary General of the OIC, Dr.

Yousef Al Othaimeen, extended his deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, to the Government and people of Mali and wished the wounded prompt recovery.

He expressed the OIC’s support for the efforts of the Government of Mali in fighting terrorism. Al Othaimeen reiterated the principled position of the OIC condemning vigorously acts of terrorism and violent extremism in all forms and manifestations.

