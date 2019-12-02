UrduPoint.com
OIC Secretary General Condemns Terrorist Attack On Church In Burkina Faso

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 07:42 PM

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack on 1st December 2019 against the protestant church in Hantoukoura, eastern Burkina Faso, killing 14 people including children and wounding others.
The Secretary General of the OIC, Dr.

Yousef Al Othaimeen extended his deepest condolences to the families of the victims, the Government and people of Burkina Faso and wished the wounded prompt recovery.
Al Othaimeen reiterated the principled position of the OIC that vigorously condemns all acts of terrorism and violent extremism in all forms and manifestations and expressed the OIC’s support for the efforts of the Government of Burkina Faso in fighting terrorism..

