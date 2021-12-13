OIC Secretary General Condemns Terrorist Bus Attack in Northwest Nigeria

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, expressed strong condemnation over the bloody terrorist attack on a passenger bus in northwest Nigeria on Tuesday 7 December 2021, leaving about 30 persons dead and many others injured

The Secretary General described the attack as heinous and cowardly and expressed the OIC’s solidarity with the government and people of Nigeria at these difficult times. He expressed his condolences and sympathy to the innocent victims of this tragedy and wished the injured speedy recovery.

The Secretary General reaffirmed the OIC’s consistent stand against all forms and manifestations of terrorism and violent extremism.