UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OIC Secretary General Congratulates Custodian Of The Two Holy Mosques On Successful Surgery

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 11:33 AM

OIC Secretary General Congratulates Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques on Successful Surgery

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, expressed his heartfelt congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, chairman of the 14th Islamic Summit, may Allah protect him, and to the people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the occasion of the successful operation King Salman underwent today, 23 July 2020

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th July, 2020) Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, expressed his heartfelt congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, chairman of the 14th Islamic Summit, may Allah protect him, and to the people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the occasion of the successful operation King Salman underwent today, 23 July 2020.


The Secretary General prayed to Allah Almighty to always grant the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, good health and wellness, to continue his journey in the service of his country, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the causes of the Muslim Ummah.

Related Topics

Saudi Arabia Saud May July 2020 Muslim OIC

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 24, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

French Space Agency hails launch of &#039;Hope Pro ..

10 hours ago

Public Prosecution takes legal action against 102 ..

11 hours ago

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu D ..

11 hours ago

Abu Dhabi on track to becoming completely ‘Go Sa ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.