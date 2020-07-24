OIC Secretary General Congratulates Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques on Successful Surgery

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, expressed his heartfelt congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, chairman of the 14th Islamic Summit, may Allah protect him, and to the people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the occasion of the successful operation King Salman underwent today, 23 July 2020

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th July, 2020) Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, expressed his heartfelt congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, chairman of the 14th Islamic Summit, may Allah protect him, and to the people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the occasion of the successful operation King Salman underwent today, 23 July 2020.



The Secretary General prayed to Allah Almighty to always grant the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, good health and wellness, to continue his journey in the service of his country, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the causes of the Muslim Ummah.