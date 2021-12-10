OIC Secretary General Congratulates Gambia on Successful Presidential Election

UrduPoint.com

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th December, 2021) The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E Hissein Brahim Taha, congratulates the people of the Republic of The Gambia for the peaceful presidential election held throughout the country on 04 December 2021.

The Secretary General extends his warmest congratulations to President Adama Barrow on his re-election.

He expresses satisfaction with the overall conduct of the presidential election, commends all the stakeholders for their commitment to further deepen democratic governance in their country.

He paid special tribute to the electorate for coming out peacefully to exercise their right in choosing their leader. He also praised the National Electoral Commission for the measures put in place to ensure a transparent and credible electoral voting process.

The Secretary General underlines the importance to continue to cooperate with the National Electoral Commission, to respect the will of the people as expressed in the vote and to resort to constitutional means to address any grievances that may arise from the poll.

