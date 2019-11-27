UrduPoint.com
OIC Secretary General Congratulates Guinea-Bissau On The Successful Conduct Of Presidential Election

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 12:45 PM

OIC Secretary General Congratulates Guinea-Bissau on the Successful Conduct of Presidential Election

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) participated in the observation of the presidential election in Guinea-Bissau on 24 November 2019.
Secretary General Dr.

Yousef Al-Othaimeen expressed satisfaction at the conduct of the elections and congratulated the people of Guinea Bissau for their active participation in the democratic process.


The Secretary General expressed his hope that this presidential election will be an important step on the road to peace and economic development in Guinea-Bissau.

