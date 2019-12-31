UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OIC Secretary General Congratulates Guinea-Bissau On Successful Presidential Election

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 12:35 PM

OIC Secretary General Congratulates Guinea-Bissau on Successful Presidential Election

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) participated in the observation of the second round of the Presidential election in Guinea-Bissau on 29 December 2019

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) participated in the observation of the second round of the Presidential election in Guinea-Bissau on 29 December 2019.

The OIC Secretary General, Dr.

Yousef Al-Othaimeen, expressed satisfaction at the successful conduct of the election in an atmosphere of calm and peace. He congratulated the people of Guinea-Bissau for their active participation in the democratic process.

The Secretary General expressed his hope this presidential election will be an important step on the road to peace and consequently to economic development for the people of Guinea-Bissau.

Related Topics

Election Road Guinea-Bissau December 2019

Recent Stories

Over 1 in 2 (51%) internet users from Pakistan cla ..

3 minutes ago

Chairman, Pakistsn Cricket Board (PCB), Ehsan Mani ..

4 minutes ago

PML-N is likely to get maximum benefit of new chan ..

18 minutes ago

World Food Programme says US$14.8 mln needed for f ..

34 seconds ago

Over 610,000 apply for 2022 Olympics' volunteer pr ..

36 seconds ago

Chinese, Iranian Foreign Ministers Discuss JCPOA, ..

38 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.