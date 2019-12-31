OIC Secretary General Congratulates Guinea-Bissau on Successful Presidential Election

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) participated in the observation of the second round of the Presidential election in Guinea-Bissau on 29 December 2019

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) participated in the observation of the second round of the Presidential election in Guinea-Bissau on 29 December 2019.

The OIC Secretary General, Dr.

Yousef Al-Othaimeen, expressed satisfaction at the successful conduct of the election in an atmosphere of calm and peace. He congratulated the people of Guinea-Bissau for their active participation in the democratic process.

The Secretary General expressed his hope this presidential election will be an important step on the road to peace and consequently to economic development for the people of Guinea-Bissau.