OIC Secretary-General Congratulates Muslim World On Eid Al-Fitr 1442H

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 11:34 AM

OIC Secretary-General Congratulates Muslim World on Eid al-Fitr 1442H

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, warmly congratulated Muslims across the globe on Eid al-Fitr 1442H

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th April, 2021) Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, warmly congratulated Muslims across the globe on Eid al-Fitr 1442H. He turned to Allah with prayers to accept the fasting of the wider community of Muslim believers, wishing them a blissful Eid.

He offered his congratulations and best wishes to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Chair of the Islamic Summit, and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman. He also extended his greetings on such a joyous occasion to the leaders of the OIC Member States.

Dr Al-Othaimeen said that he hopes that coronavirus “will be completely behind us this Eid al-Fitr, and normalcy restored to the world.” He called on all Muslims to continue observing the necessary precautionary and preventive health measures and take the COVID-19 vaccine to reach community immunity and to eventually overcome the disease.

In his Eid message this year, the OIC Secretary General extended his best wishes for peace, prosperity and security to the entire OIC Member States and the whole world, inviting all to join hands to build a future where violence, hate and terrorism no longer exist.

