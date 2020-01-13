UrduPoint.com
OIC Secretary General Congratulates Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq On His Designation As Sultan Of Oman

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 01:33 PM

OIC Secretary General Congratulates Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq on his Designation as Sultan of Oman

Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), congratulated Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq Bin Taeymor on the occasion of his designation as Sultan of Oman in succession to his late father, Sultan Qabus Bin Saeed

The Secretary General prayed to Allah Mighty and Sublime be He, to guide the steps of Sultan Haitham Bin Tareq in the pursuance of the developmental progress of the Sultanate of Oman.


The Secretary General prayed to Allah Mighty and Sublime be He, to guide the steps of Sultan Haitham Bin Tareq in the pursuance of the developmental progress of the Sultanate of Oman.

More Stories From World

