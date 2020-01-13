- Home
- OIC Secretary General Congratulates Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq on his Designation as Sultan of Oman
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 01:33 PM
Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th January, 2020) Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), congratulated Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq Bin Taeymor on the occasion of his designation as Sultan of Oman in succession to his late father, Sultan Qabus Bin Saeed.
The Secretary General prayed to Allah Mighty and Sublime be He, to guide the steps of Sultan Haitham Bin Tareq in the pursuance of the developmental progress of the Sultanate of Oman.