OIC Secretary General Congratulates The Muslim World Community On The Advent Of EidUl-Adha1440

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 01:48 PM

OIC Secretary General Congratulates the Muslim World Community on the Advent of EidUl-Adha1440

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef Bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, addressed his warmest congratulationsto the Muslim Ummah, on the occasion of the advent of the blessed Eid Ul Adha for the year 1440 H

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th August, 2019) Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef Bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, addressed his warmest congratulationsto the Muslim Ummah, on the occasion of the advent of the blessed Eid Ul Adha for the year 1440 H.

The Secretary General prayed to Allah, to accept the acts of worship of the guests of the All-Mercy God (the pilgrims to the sacred house), to grant them bountiful rewards and compassionate forgiveness and see to it that they may accomplish their rituals with ease, peace and serenity and that they may return to their beloved ones in full health and purity having been graced with Allah’s forgiveness of any past errors.

Al-Othaimeen also addressed his congratulationsand best wishes to the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the OIC headquarter state, under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, and Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Salman, along with the expression of his deep appreciation for Kingdom’s supreme hospitality and caring assistance extended to the pilgrims and Umra visitors who are consistently afforded every facility to help them perform their worship and rituals.

The Secretary General declared that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is doing everything possible to enable the pilgrims and the Umra visitors to fulfill their rites and rituals and to dedicate themselves to the worship of their Creator, through the ongoing projects for the expansion of the Two Holy Mosques and through providing all adequate amenities and facilities to let the pilgrims and Umra visitors perform their rituals smoothly in an ambiance of serene spirituality and devotion.

