OIC Secretary General Congratulates UAE On Successful Launching Of Amal Spacecraft To Mars

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 03:41 PM

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, congratulated the leadership of Government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the successful launching of the Hope space mission to Mars today

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020) Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, congratulated the leadership of Government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the successful launching of the Hope space mission to Mars today.

He praised the dedication and commitment of the UAE engineers and scientists who have worked untiringly for the success of this historical mission. Dr. Al-Othaimeen said that Hope space mission is a message of dream and inspiration for the youth of the world.

The Secretary General prayed for the success of the mission, which is also Arab world’s first interplanetary mission. The Hope spacecraft is on a seven-month journey to Mars and is expected to reach Mars orbit by February 2021. It will stay around Mars for the whole Martian year of 687 days.

More Stories From World

