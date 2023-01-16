UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2023 | 06:20 PM

OIC Secretary-General Congratulates United Arab Emirates on Hosting Climate Change Conference of Parties (CoP) 28 in 2023

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, expressed warm congratulations to the United Arab Emirates on its hosting of the 28th session of Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Conference on Climate Change (UNFCC) CoP 28 in 2023

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023) Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, expressed warm congratulations to the United Arab Emirates on its hosting of the 28th session of Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Conference on Climate Change (UNFCC) CoP 28 in 2023. The Secretary-General equally praised the appointment of Mr Sultan Al Jaber, who is also the Chief Executive Office of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) as president of CoP28, highlighting that this appointment is an expression of his country’s confidence in his abilities to preside over this major event.

According to the Secretary-General, this most important international conference on climate is a major achievement for an OIC Member States, confirming the huge efforts by the United Arab Emirates and its people, the OIC Member States and the entire world.

Mr Taha asserted that the UAE’s hosting of this defining event at this critical time, when the climate is witnessing such visible changes as to elicit serious global interest, is an affirmation of the world’s confidence in its potentials and ability to contribute to change. He pointed out at the same time that the OIC is happy at the ability of its Member States to host important global events and to partake in international efforts in all fields.

