OIC Secretary-General Discusses Forty-Ninth CFM Agenda With Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister And Kuwait’s Deputy Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2023 | 03:35 PM

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, on 25 January 2023, held telephone conversations with the Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, H.E. Mr Jeyhun Bayramov and the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait, H.E. Ambassador Mansur Al-Oteibi

Bilateral relations between the OIC and Azerbaijan, on the one hand, and between the OIC and Kuwait, on the other, were reviewed during the calls.


Views were also exchanged on several issues slated on the agenda of the 49th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers, which would be hosted by Mauritania on 16 and 17 March 2023.
In that connection, the Secretary-General reviewed the outcomes of his recent visit to Mauritanian and the ongoing preparations to convene the meetings of the Council of Foreign Ministers.

