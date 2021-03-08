OIC Secretary-General Discusses Prospects of Close Cooperation with Bangladeshi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, on 8 March 2021, met in his office in Jeddah with Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh Md. Shahriar Alam

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 08rd March, 2021) Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, on 8 March 2021, met in his office in Jeddah with Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh Md. Shahriar Alam.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed areas and prospects of close cooperation between the OIC and Bangladesh. They praised the good level of existing cooperation and consulted on ways to foster coordination on the issue of the Muslim Rohingya in Myanmar following the visit conducted last week to the Republic of Bangladesh by a delegation from the OIC General Secretariat to take stock of the situation of Rohingya refugees on the ground.

The Secretary-General renewed the OIC’s appreciation for Bangladesh for hosting Rohingya refugees and for the efforts exerted by the Government of Bangladesh, under the leadership of Sheikha Hasina, to provide those refugees with care and support.