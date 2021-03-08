UrduPoint.com
OIC Secretary-General Discusses Prospects Of Close Cooperation With Bangladeshi Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 06:37 PM

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, on 8 March 2021, met in his office in Jeddah with Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh Md. Shahriar Alam

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed areas and prospects of close cooperation between the OIC and Bangladesh. They praised the good level of existing cooperation and consulted on ways to foster coordination on the issue of the Muslim Rohingya in Myanmar following the visit conducted last week to the Republic of Bangladesh by a delegation from the OIC General Secretariat to take stock of the situation of Rohingya refugees on the ground.

The Secretary-General renewed the OIC’s appreciation for Bangladesh for hosting Rohingya refugees and for the efforts exerted by the Government of Bangladesh, under the leadership of Sheikha Hasina, to provide those refugees with care and support.

