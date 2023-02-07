OIC Secretary-General Discusses with Palestinian Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Serious Developments in the Occupied Palestinian Territory

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 7th, 2023) His Excellency the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, received in his office on February 6, 2023, Ambassador Ammar Hijazi, the Palestinian Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Multilateral Relations, to discuss the dangerous escalation of crimes, massacres and violations committed by the Israeli occupation forces against the Palestinian people and their land and sanctities, especially the continuous Israeli attacks on the sanctity of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and the city of Al-Quds, through which the Israeli colonial occupation authority seeks to expand its colonial regime on the land of the State of Palestine, using the tools of oppression, killing and racial discrimination.



The two sides also discussed efforts by the OIC and Member States to confront the Israeli aggressions.

For his part, the Secretary-General stressed the centrality of the issue of Palestine and Al-Quds Al-Sharif and that it comes high on the priorities of the OIC and its movements, reiterating the Organization's commitment to providing all forms of support to the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights, including the establishment of an independent State of Palestine on the borders of June 4, 1967 with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.