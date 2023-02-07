UrduPoint.com

OIC Secretary-General Discusses With Palestinian Assistant Minister Of Foreign Affairs Serious Developments In The Occupied Palestinian Territory

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2023 | 05:38 PM

OIC Secretary-General Discusses with Palestinian Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Serious Developments in the Occupied Palestinian Territory

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 7th, 2023) His Excellency the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, received in his office on February 6, 2023, Ambassador Ammar Hijazi, the Palestinian Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Multilateral Relations, to discuss the dangerous escalation of crimes, massacres and violations committed by the Israeli occupation forces against the Palestinian people and their land and sanctities, especially the continuous Israeli attacks on the sanctity of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and the city of Al-Quds, through which the Israeli colonial occupation authority seeks to expand its colonial regime on the land of the State of Palestine, using the tools of oppression, killing and racial discrimination.


The two sides also discussed efforts by the OIC and Member States to confront the Israeli aggressions.
For his part, the Secretary-General stressed the centrality of the issue of Palestine and Al-Quds Al-Sharif and that it comes high on the priorities of the OIC and its movements, reiterating the Organization's commitment to providing all forms of support to the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights, including the establishment of an independent State of Palestine on the borders of June 4, 1967 with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

Related Topics

Palestine February June Mosque All OIC

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary-General Receives Director of Interna ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives Director of International Organizations Departmen ..

1 minute ago
 Light and premium; Infinix X2 InBook series now av ..

Light and premium; Infinix X2 InBook series now available across Pakistan!

7 minutes ago
 Govt determined to put economy on positive traject ..

Govt determined to put economy on positive trajectory despite all challenges: Da ..

31 minutes ago
 Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Italian defence minis ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Italian defence minister at Wahat Al Karama

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Al Qaseer as Executive Dire ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Al Qaseer as Executive Director of Shurooq

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan 's indictment deferred again in Thoshak ..

Imran Khan 's indictment deferred again in Thoshakhana case

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.