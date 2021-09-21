UrduPoint.com

OIC Secretary-General Discusses with President of Cooperative Republic of Guyana Prospects of Joint Cooperation

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, met with His Excellency President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Mr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, on Monday, 20 September 2021, on the sidelines of the meetings of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly

The two sides discussed aspects of enhancing cooperation between the OIC and the Republic of Guyana, an OIC Member State, and activating its role within the framework of joint Islamic action. The meeting discussed ways to support Guyana in many fields within the context of Islamic solidarity.

