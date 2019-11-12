OIC Secretary General Emphasizes Need to Embrace World Class University Standards

The Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen called on universities in the OIC Member States to improve their quality of education and enhance R&D in order to keep pace with world-class universities

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th November, 2019) The Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen called on universities in the OIC Member States to improve their quality of education and enhance R&D in order to keep pace with world-class universities.

The Secretary General made the call in a statement delivered on his behalf by H.E.

Amb. Askar Musinnov, Assistant Secretary General for Science & Technology, at the 27th Graduation Ceremony of the Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU) held on 09 November 2019 in Mbale, Republic of Uganda.

The Secretary General congratulated the graduates and advised them to continue to upgrade their knowledge and skills to keep abreast with the rapid technological advances.

The ceremony was addressed by several officials from different countries who paid tribute to the OIC for its commitment to the promotion of higher education, science and technology among OIC Member States and for its unwavering support for the Islamic University in Uganda.



Under the OIC patronage, the University has registered major achievements ranging from increased academic programs to enhanced modern infrastructure development.



IUIU, which started off with only 88 students in 1988, now boasts over 10,245 students with seven faculties up from just two faculties at its inception. It has further expanded to other parts of the country by establishing three other campuses in addition to the main campus in Mbale.



At this year’s graduation ceremony, a total of 2261 students were graduated with various awards ranging from certificates to PhD degrees.