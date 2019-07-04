UrduPoint.com
OIC Secretary General Emphasizes The Importance Of Strengthening Relations With Russia

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 12:18 PM

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al Othaimeen stressed the importance of strengthening ties between the OIC and the Russian Federation and commended the growing bilateral relations between the two sides

Moscow (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019) The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al Othaimeen stressed the importance of strengthening ties between the OIC and the Russian Federation and commended the growing bilateral relations between the two sides.

After a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the Russian capital Moscow today July 3, 2018, Al Othaimeen said that there is agreement and consensus on issues of concern to both sides and that the two parties are willing to strengthen cooperation.

Al Othaimeen praised the support of the headquarters country, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, for the OIC and for the causes of the Islamic world. He explained that the consultations in Moscow addressed all issues of mutual concern and that the two sides are willing to expand and push forward these relations.

He stressed that combating terrorism is a shared international responsibility, and that Islam is innocent of terrorism and extremism of which it is accused, and that many Islamic countries suffer the problems posed by the threat of terrorism and chaos.

For his part, the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said his country welcomes the visit of Al Othaimeen to Moscow, and that the visit discussed all issues of common concern, especially that Russia is willing to expand the relationship between his country and the OIC.

The meeting discussed support for the Palestinian cause, combating terrorism and extremism, the danger of the spread of Islamophobia and resolving conflicts in the Middle East, North Africa and other geographical areas peacefully.

