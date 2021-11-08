UrduPoint.com

OIC Secretary General Expresses Condolences To Sierra Leone Over Fuel Tanker Explosion

Mon 08th November 2021 | 10:56 AM

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Dr. Youssef A. Al-Othaimeen, expresses condolences to the Government and people of the Republic of Sierra Leone, following a fuel tanker explosion on 05 November 2021, in a suburb of Freetown, causing over 100 deaths

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Dr. Youssef A. Al-Othaimeen, expresses condolences to the Government and people of the Republic of Sierra Leone, following a fuel tanker explosion on 05 November 2021, in a suburb of Freetown, causing over 100 deaths.

Following this tragic accident , the OIC expresses its solidarity with all the victims and their families and wishes full and quick recovery to the wounded.

