OIC Secretary-General Expresses Deep Concern at the Outbreak of Ebola in Uganda

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21 OCT, 2022) OIC Secretary General H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha has expressed deep concern at the outbreak of the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in the Republic of Uganda. The Secretary General commiserates with the Government and the people of Uganda as well as the families that have lost their dear ones in such circumstances. He commends the Government of Uganda and its international and regional partners for the efforts being made to control the potential spread of the epidemic.

The General Secretariat has full confidence in Uganda’s ability and experience in managing epidemics as demonstrated by the measures taken, so far, to limit the transmission of the disease.

The General Secretariat wishes to express it full solidarity with the Government of Uganda and appeals to the Member States, relevant OIC institutions and international partners to work with Uganda to plan, prepare and respond to the outbreak and other public health threats through resource sharing, regional efforts to build resilience capacity of human resources, strengthening laboratory systems, surveillance, treatment and care.