OIC Secretary General Expresses Profound Sorrow And Deep Condolences On Earthquake Victims In Turkey

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 12:13 PM

OIC Secretary General Expresses Profound Sorrow and Deep Condolences on Earthquake Victims in Turkey

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen expressed his profound sorrow and sincere condolences on the victims of the earthquake that shook East Turkey with resulting fatalities and injuries

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020) The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen expressed his profound sorrow and sincere condolences on the victims of the earthquake that shook East Turkey with resulting fatalities and injuries.


The Secretary General underlined the OIC’s stand side by side with the Government and people of the Republic of Turkey in the face of this painful event and prayed to Allah to showers his mercy and grace on the diseased, to grant comfort to their relatives and loved ones and to ensure prompt recovery for the injured.

