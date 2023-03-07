UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2023 | 12:48 PM

OIC Secretary-General Expresses Solidarity with Rohingya Refugees Affected by Blaze in Cox’s Bazar Camps

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, expressed his deep compassion and solidarity with the Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh after a massive fire blazed some camps in Cox’s Bazar and left many refugees shelter less on 05 March 2023

The OIC Secretary-General called OIC Member States and relevant Institutions as well as the world humanitarian community to rescue the Rohingya victims of the blaze and provide them with the necessary support.
The Secretary-General also extended his appreciation to the Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh for its constant efforts made to improve the situation of the Rohingya refugees.
H.E.

Mr Taha reiterated the commitment of the OIC to always stand with the Rohingya refugees and mobilize every assistance to help them recover their safety and dignity.

