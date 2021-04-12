UrduPoint.com
OIC Secretary-General Extends Ramadan 1442H Greetings To The Muslim World

Mon 12th April 2021 | 04:13 PM

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th April, 2021) Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, shared his greetings and well wishes with Muslims in the world on the advent of the blessed holy month of Ramadan 1442H.

On this joyous occasion, Dr Al-Othaimeen congratulated the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the host country, extending his best wishes to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the current chair of the Islamic Summit Conference, and to His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. He also shared his warmest greetings with their Majesties, Highnesses and Excellencies leaders of the OIC Member States.

Praying Allah to shower His bounteous blessings on the wider Muslim community on this blessed month, and to rid the world at large of the coronavirus pandemic, Dr Al-Othaimeen called on Muslims to imbibe the core teachings of Ramadan and let its lessons of self-discipline and rigor continue to guide their conduct beyond the glorious month, taking all the required precautionary measures to help curb the tide of coronavirus. “Protecting ourselves and others, by proactively observing preventive measures, including social distancing, is one of the fundamentals and ultimate purposes of Islam,” Al-Othaimeen further stressed.

He went on, “We need to cling to the true spirit of Ramadan and cherish what it stands for, receiving it with the good morals of moderation and tolerance, and showcasing togetherness and apathy vis-à-vis fellow Muslims living in refugee camps and shelters.” “We have to keep their plight, at this difficult time of the pandemic, in our hearts and prayers during Ramadan and beyond,” he urged.

Moreover, the Secretary General invited Muslims in non-Member States to manifest the ethos and values of the bright and sacred month of Ramadan, listening to and heeding the call of Muslim scholars to perform Ramadan prayers and rituals at home, as may be prescribed in their countries of residence, observing the tenets of this glorious month with generosity and positivity.

Dr Al-Othaimeen concluded by imploring the Almighty to accept our fasting and grant us the best reward for our good deeds during the blessed days and nights of Ramadan.

