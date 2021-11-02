Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021) Your Highness Sheikh Khalifa Shaheen Almarar, Minister of State of the United Arab Emirates,

Excellencies Representatives of Diplomatic Missions,

Excellencies Heads and Representatives of OIC institutions,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Assalamu alaikum warahmatu Allah wabarakatuh,

Allow me on this special occasion to start with a word of sincere gratitude and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, and Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai. I am most thankful to His Highness for so kindly inviting the OIC to take part in the World Expo 2020 held in Dubai held under the motto “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future”, and for designating November 2nd as OIC Honorary Day to celebrate and showcase the work and achievements of the OIC.

As we celebrate this important event, which the United Arab Emirates has dedicated in honor of the OIC, it is my pleasure to congratulate the government and people of the UAE, in my name and on behalf of the OIC family, on the impressively grand opening ceremony for the 2020 Dubai Expo. This world-class event, organized at a unique and unprecedented level, is the largest and first of its kind in the context of the novel coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). It brings people of the world together to explore, in a spirit of cooperation and dialogue, ways to respond to the myriad challenges the world faces.

Excellencies,

Distinguished audience,

As we all know, today’s Muslim Ummah is faced with a number of challenges, the most significant of which relates to knowledge. In the era of globalization, technology has experienced remarkable growth and progress, and the OIC Member States have no other choice but to engage strongly in this technological race and keep pace with its rapid advancements. It is indeed a major challenge, but it shouldn’t constitute an obstacle, because the Muslim world has enough human and material resources to make up for the time lost. All it needs is assertive will and goal-oriented strategy.

It is gratifying that the UAE, under the visionary and wise leadership of the founding fathers of the United Arab Emirates, including the Father of the Nation, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may Allah have him in His vast mercy, and the dedicated and wise leadership of H.

H. Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and through the engaged efforts of its people, places the value of human beings at the heart of development for present and future generations, bringing remarkable accomplishments in all areas for the country. By far Dubai Expo 2020 is the landmark achievement we have long been antipating, which confirms that the Muslim world has the intrinsic strength and vitality to stand out and command respect around the world. This large international exhibition is also a message to the entire world that bright minds and visions for the future are the best way for sends our countries to be among the developed countries in all areas.

Excellencies,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

This major global event is an excellent opportunity for the Member States, the OIC Organs and Institutions and the world to share ideas, visions, perspectives and experiences. This important global event is an opportunity to showcase success stories, promote multilateral cooperation and joint action among the world countries for development, to keep pace with global technological advancements, further enhance and draw on joint global efforts and best experiences in all areas, and streamline the sustainable development journey toward a better future for our peoples.

Excellencies,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

In conclusion, I convey my grateful appreciation to the Member States and the OIC Institutions taking part in Dubai Expo 2020. I deeply commend the efforts of the organizers in the United Arab Emirates, who have strived relentlessly to prepare this huge global event in such a remarkable way for the United Arab Emirates and the entire Muslim world.

I would like to express once again my grateful appreciation to the UAE’s leadership and people, wishing them grand success for Dubai Expo 2020.

Wassalamu alaikum warahmatu Allah wabarakatuh.