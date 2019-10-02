OIC Secretary General Heads to Rabat to Partake in 8th Session of Environment Ministers Conference

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, headed on October 1, 2019to Rabat, Capital of Morocco to participate in the 8th Session of the Islamic Conference of Environment Ministers due to convene at the headquarter seat of the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization(ISESCO), on 2-3 October 2019

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019) Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, headed on October 1, 2019to Rabat, Capital of Morocco to participate in the 8th Session of the Islamic Conference of Environment Ministers due to convene at the headquarter seat of the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization(ISESCO), on 2-3 October 2019.

The current session of the Islamic Conference of Environment Ministers is to be held under the theme of: “the Role of Cultural and Religious Factors in the Protection of the Environment and Sustainable Development”.

It is worth noting that the first conference of environment ministers, whichwas held in Jeddah in 2002, had laid the first building block for joint Islamic action in the field of environment, with the adoption then of a foundational document titled: “Jeddah Declaration for Sustainable Development”.