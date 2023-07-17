Open Menu

OIC Secretary-General, Japan's Prime Minister Discuss Muslim World Situation,OIC-Japan Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 17, 2023 | 07:50 PM

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Hissein Brahim Taha, had a meeting today in Jeddah, with the Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, who is on an official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

The meeting discussed the situation in the Muslim world and issues on the OIC agenda notably the cause of Palestine, the fight against violent extremism and terrorism, the situation in Afghanistan, the Sahel region, and combating Islamophobia.

Both sides also discussed prospects of cooperation between the OIC and Japan in various areas and further ways to enhance them. The OIC Secretary-General lauded the excellent level of relations between the OIC and Japan and expressed his appreciation for Japan's active role in building sustainable peace, dialogue among civilizations and development in the World.

