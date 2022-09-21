OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizations High Representative

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, today 20 September 2022 on the margins of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly met with Mr. Miguel Ángel Moratinos, High Representative of the United Nations Alliance of Civilisations (UNAOC)

Both sides discussed ways of enhancing cooperation, including on efforts relating to combating Islamophobia and partnership in disseminating the values of inter-civilizational and inter-religious tolerance and co-existence. They also commended the dedication by the United Nations of 15 March every year as International Day to Combat Islamophobia.