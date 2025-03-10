OIC Secretary-General Meets EU Ambassador To Saudi Arabia
Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2025 | 10:14 PM
Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha met on Monday with the EU Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Special Envoy to the OIC Christophe Farnaud at the OIC headquarters in Jeddah
Both sides praised the constructive dialogue between the OIC and the EU, highlighting their fruitful cooperation in various fields.
They expressed satisfaction with the outcomes of the seventh senior officials' meeting between the OIC and the EU, which took place in Jeddah last January.
The discussions covered key issues of mutual interest, including the situation in Palestine, Syria, and Afghanistan.
