OIC Secretary General Meets Foreign Minister Of Republic Of Iraq

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 06:51 PM

OIC Secretary General Meets Foreign Minister of Republic of Iraq

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, met today, 23 February 2021 in Riyadh, with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Iraq, Dr. Fuad Hussein

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the bilateral relations between the OIC and the Republic of Iraq and ways to enhance them.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the bilateral relations between the OIC and the Republic of Iraq and ways to enhance them.

The Secretary General affirmed the OIC firm position in support of Iraq in order to achieve its security and stability, enhance its sovereignty and preserve its territorial integrity.

For his part, the Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs appreciated the OIC support and solidarity with Iraq, commending the important role the OIC plays in developing and promoting joint Islamic action.

More Stories From World

