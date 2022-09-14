OIC Secretary-General Meets President of the European Council

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Mr Hissein Brahim Taha met with H.E. Charles Michel, President of the European Council on Tuesday 13 September 2022 at the General Secretariat in Jeddah

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022) The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Mr Hissein Brahim Taha met with H.E. Charles Michel, President of the European Council on Tuesday 13 September 2022 at the General Secretariat in Jeddah.

Both sides discussed bilateral relations, key regional and international challenges and affirmed the importance of coordination and consultation for the benefit of international efforts towards peace, stability and development in the world.

The promotion of tolerance, peaceful coexistence, respect for minorities and diversity, engaging Muslim Communities in Europe were among the main issues discussed with the President of the European Council

The OIC and the EU reaffirmed their commitment to reinforce existing bilateral relations in various fields.