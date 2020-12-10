OIC Secretary General meets Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister in Riyadh

On 9 December 2020, the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, met the Deputy Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Eng. Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji, in his office at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Riyadh

Talks between both sidesfocused on bilateral relations between the OIC and the KSA, the host country, along with issues of shared interest.