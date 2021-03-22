OIC Secretary-General Meets the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, received on 21 March 2021 in his office at the General Secretariat headquarters in Jeddah, Dr. Bisera Turkovic, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Deputy Chairperson of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th March, 2021) Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, received on 21 March 2021 in his office at the General Secretariat headquarters in Jeddah, Dr.

Bisera Turkovic, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Deputy Chairperson of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The two sides discussed bilateral relations between the OIC and Bosnia Herzegovina and issues of common interest.