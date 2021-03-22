UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OIC Secretary-General Meets The Deputy Prime Minister, Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of Bosnia And Herzegovina

Umer Jamshaid 15 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 05:54 PM

OIC Secretary-General Meets the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, received on 21 March 2021 in his office at the General Secretariat headquarters in Jeddah, Dr. Bisera Turkovic, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Deputy Chairperson of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th March, 2021) Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, received on 21 March 2021 in his office at the General Secretariat headquarters in Jeddah, Dr.

Bisera Turkovic, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Deputy Chairperson of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The two sides discussed bilateral relations between the OIC and Bosnia Herzegovina and issues of common interest.

Related Topics

Jeddah Bosnia And Herzegovina March OIC

Recent Stories

Sarina Isa files petition against Fawad Chaudhary ..

6 minutes ago

Inflation increasing despite strengthened exchange ..

6 minutes ago

Facebook Expands Support for Security Keys on Mobi ..

8 minutes ago

Driving sustainable development across board is st ..

55 minutes ago

UAE committed to transform economy into one that i ..

1 hour ago

Water in UAE: A comprehensive water resources mana ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.