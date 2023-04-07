Close
OIC Secretary-General Meets The Permanent Observer Of The Russian Federation To The OIC

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2023 | 11:31 AM

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha, received, today, 06 April 2023, at the headquarters of the General Secretariat in Jeddah, H.E. Ramazan Abdulatipov, permanent observer of the Russian Federation to the OIC

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 07 April, 2023) The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha, received, today, 06 April 2023, at the headquarters of the General Secretariat in Jeddah, H.E.

Ramazan Abdulatipov, permanent observer of the Russian Federation to the OIC.


During the meeting both sides expressed appreciation of the level of relations between the OIC and the Russian Federation and explored ways to further enhance them. Issues of mutual interest were also discussed.

