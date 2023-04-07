OIC Secretary-General Meets the Permanent Observer of the Russian Federation to the OIC

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha, received, today, 06 April 2023, at the headquarters of the General Secretariat in Jeddah, H.E. Ramazan Abdulatipov, permanent observer of the Russian Federation to the OIC

During the meeting both sides expressed appreciation of the level of relations between the OIC and the Russian Federation and explored ways to further enhance them. Issues of mutual interest were also discussed.