OIC Secretary-General Meets The Permanent Representative Of The Gambia To The OIC

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2023 | 04:11 PM

OIC Secretary-General Meets the Permanent Representative of the Gambia to the OIC

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha, received, on Sunday, 09 April 2023, at the headquarters of the General Secretariat in Jeddah, H.E. Omar Gibril Sallah, Permanent Representative of the Gambia to the OIC

The meeting was focused on cooperation between the OIC and the Gambia and preparations for the 15th Islamic Summit Conference to be hosted by the Gambia.

Omar Gibril Sallah, Permanent Representative of the Gambia to the OIC.
The meeting was focused on cooperation between the OIC and the Gambia and preparations for the 15th Islamic Summit Conference to be hosted by the Gambia.

