OIC Secretary General Meets With A Number Of Foreign Ministers At The General Secretariat

OIC Secretary General Meets with a Number of Foreign Ministers at the General Secretariat

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th November, 2019) Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, met on 25 November 2019 with their Excellencies: Mr. Chingiz Aidarbekov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan, Mr. Amadou Ba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Senegal, and Dr. Abdullah Shahid, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Maldives.

The Secretary General paid tribute to the Member State Ministers for their participation in the ceremony commemorating the OIC’s Golden Jubilee, and underlined that their participation reflects the particular interest accorded to the OIC by the Member States.

The Secretary General expressed to their Excellencies the ministers his appreciation and gratitude for their countries’ active and valuable contributions to the joint Islamic action.

These meetings also offered an opportunity for consultations on a number of current issues in the Islamic world and the need for coordinated efforts to consolidate peace, stability and development in the region and the world at large.

Also, the Secretary General received on the same day the German Deputy Minister for external affairs, Mr. Neils Annen, and exchanged with him mutual satisfaction regarding the fruitful relations between Germany and the OIC and shared with him views on possible ways to consolidate those relations. The two parties also exchanged consultations on international issues of common interest and recognition of the roles played by Germany and the OIC in bolstering peace, security and humanitarian action.

