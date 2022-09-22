OIC Secretary-General Meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

On the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, H.E. the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, held a meeting, on 20 September 2022, with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Jeyhun Bayramov

New York (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22st Sep, 2022) On the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, H.E. the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, held a meeting, on 20 September 2022, with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr.

Jeyhun Bayramov.

During the meeting, H.E. the Secretary-General reiterated the principled position of the OIC in support of the Republic of Azerbaijan against the Armenian attacks on its territories. In this regard, H.E. the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan valued the support of the OIC and its Member States to his country against these Armenian aggressions.