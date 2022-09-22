UrduPoint.com

OIC Secretary-General Meets With Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of The Republic Of Türkiye

Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2022 | 01:23 PM

H.E. the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, held on 20 September 2022, on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu

During the meeting, the two sides discussed several issues on the agenda of the OIC including ways to combat Islamophobia and issues of common interest.

