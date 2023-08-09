OIC secretary-general meets with minister of foreign affairs of Indonesia

Today in Jakarta, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia, Retno Marsudi, held a meeting with the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hissein Brahim Taha

JEDDAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ):Today in Jakarta, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia, Retno Marsudi, held a meeting with the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hissein Brahim Taha. During the meeting, the OIC Secretary-General provided an update to the Indonesian Minister on key matters that are high on the OIC's agenda.

These included the situation in Afghanistan, the Palestinian cause, Islamophobia, and the situation in the Sahel and Chad Lake, among other topics.

Minister Marsudi emphasized the importance of actively combating and preventing Islamophobia, expressing Indonesia's firm commitment in this regard.

She also reiterated Indonesia's readiness to closely collaborate with the OIC on addressing this issue. Regarding Afghanistan, Minister Marsudi highlighted Indonesia's efforts in providing assistance to the Afghan people and offered guidance on how the OIC could better support Afghanistan.

On the issue of Palestine, she reaffirmed Indonesia's unwavering support for the Palestinians and emphasized the crucial role the OIC should play in restoring peace in Palestine and safeguarding the rights of its population. Following these discussions, both sides touched upon bilateral cooperation between Indonesia and the OIC. --