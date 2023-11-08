OIC Secretary-General meets with minister of Foreign Affairs of Burkina Faso

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hissein Brahim Taha, met on Tuesday with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Cooperation and Burkina Faso's expatriates abroad Olivia Rwamba, on the sidelines of the international conference on "Women in Islam: Status and Empowerment"

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hissein Brahim Taha, met on Tuesday with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Cooperation and Burkina Faso's expatriates abroad Olivia Rwamba, on the sidelines of the international conference on "Women in Islam: Status and Empowerment".

The two sides discussed bilateral relations, and reviewed the efforts of the Burkina Faso's government to combat terrorism, establish security and stability, and advance development in the country.

The Secretary-General praised Burkina Faso's efforts in supporting women and youth issues, praising its contributions to strengthening joint Islamic action.