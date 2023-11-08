Open Menu

OIC Secretary-General Meets With Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of Burkina Faso

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2023 | 05:42 PM

OIC Secretary-General meets with minister of Foreign Affairs of Burkina Faso

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hissein Brahim Taha, met on Tuesday with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Cooperation and Burkina Faso's expatriates abroad Olivia Rwamba, on the sidelines of the international conference on "Women in Islam: Status and Empowerment"

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hissein Brahim Taha, met on Tuesday with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Cooperation and Burkina Faso's expatriates abroad Olivia Rwamba, on the sidelines of the international conference on "Women in Islam: Status and Empowerment".

The two sides discussed bilateral relations, and reviewed the efforts of the Burkina Faso's government to combat terrorism, establish security and stability, and advance development in the country.

The Secretary-General praised Burkina Faso's efforts in supporting women and youth issues, praising its contributions to strengthening joint Islamic action.

Related Topics

Burkina Faso Women Government OIC

Recent Stories

Rupee sheds 50 Paisa against Dollar

Rupee sheds 50 Paisa against Dollar

12 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan Embassy in Pakistan celebrates “Victo ..

Azerbaijan Embassy in Pakistan celebrates “Victory Day”

12 minutes ago
 ICCI demands urgent privatization of loss-making S ..

ICCI demands urgent privatization of loss-making SOEs to reduce fiscal deficit

12 minutes ago
 MoCC&EC to unveil Pakistan’s first policy draft ..

MoCC&EC to unveil Pakistan’s first policy draft for trading in carbon markets

12 minutes ago
 Asian markets drift as traders weigh outlook for r ..

Asian markets drift as traders weigh outlook for rates

12 minutes ago
 S. Korean banks' household lending rises for 7th m ..

S. Korean banks' household lending rises for 7th month in October

11 minutes ago
Al-Khidmat Foundation distributes ration, wheelcha ..

Al-Khidmat Foundation distributes ration, wheelchairs to deserving families

11 minutes ago
 S. Korea logs current account surplus for 5th mont ..

S. Korea logs current account surplus for 5th month in September

11 minutes ago
 S. Korea logs current account surplus for 5th mont ..

S. Korea logs current account surplus for 5th month in September

11 minutes ago
 Markets drift as traders weigh outlook for rates

Markets drift as traders weigh outlook for rates

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan's regional exports increase 3% in Q1

Pakistan's regional exports increase 3% in Q1

5 minutes ago
 vivo V29e 5G Leak: A Glimpse into the Future of Sm ..

Vivo V29e 5G Leak: A Glimpse into the Future of Smartphones

4 hours ago

More Stories From World