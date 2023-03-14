OIC Secretary General meets with President of Tatarstan

Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha met here on Tuesday with President Rustam Minnikhanov of the Republic of Tatarstan, the Chairman of the Group of Strategic Vision "Russia Islamic World", and his accompanying delegation

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ):Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha met here on Tuesday with President Rustam Minnikhanov of the Republic of Tatarstan, the Chairman of the Group of Strategic Vision "Russia Islamic World", and his accompanying delegation.

The two sides discussed prospects for cooperation between the OIC and the Republic of Tatarstan in the fields of culture and sports.