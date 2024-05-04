OIC Secretary-General meets with Senegal’s Minister of African Integration and Foreign Affairs

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha met in Banjul with the Republic of Senegal’s Minister of African Integration and Foreign Affairs Yassine Fall on the sidelines of the 15th Session of the Islamic Summit Conference

Banjul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha met in Banjul with the Republic of Senegal’s Minister of African Integration and Foreign Affairs Yassine Fall on the sidelines of the 15th Session of the Islamic Summit Conference.

The meeting went over the topics listed on the agenda of the summit, support of OIC, Palestinian cause, food security, among others.