Open Menu

OIC Secretary-General Meets With Senegal’s Minister Of African Integration And Foreign Affairs

Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2024 | 06:07 PM

OIC Secretary-General meets with Senegal’s Minister of African Integration and Foreign Affairs

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha met in Banjul with the Republic of Senegal’s Minister of African Integration and Foreign Affairs Yassine Fall on the sidelines of the 15th Session of the Islamic Summit Conference

Banjul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha met in Banjul with the Republic of Senegal’s Minister of African Integration and Foreign Affairs Yassine Fall on the sidelines of the 15th Session of the Islamic Summit Conference.

The meeting went over the topics listed on the agenda of the summit, support of OIC, Palestinian cause, food security, among others.

Related Topics

Banjul Senegal OIC

Recent Stories

PCB, franchise owners discuss window for PSL 2025

PCB, franchise owners discuss window for PSL 2025

41 minutes ago
 Speakers in TIIF for improving, corporate governan ..

Speakers in TIIF for improving, corporate governance system in Uzbekistan

2 minutes ago
 BF leader calls retaining policy rate highest leve ..

BF leader calls retaining policy rate highest level ‘unfair

2 minutes ago
 CSS 2023 results; check complete details here

CSS 2023 results; check complete details here

2 hours ago
 European companies show interest in investing in P ..

European companies show interest in investing in Pakistan’s IT sector

3 hours ago
 Nominations for three governors'posts; check detai ..

Nominations for three governors'posts; check details here

3 hours ago
KP ministers hold meeting on City Improvement Proj ..

KP ministers hold meeting on City Improvement Project Mardan

2 minutes ago
 PML-N to hold meeting today on wheat procurement

PML-N to hold meeting today on wheat procurement

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Pakistan marks World Press Freedom Day

Pakistan marks World Press Freedom Day

20 hours ago
 High-level Saudi business delegation due on May 5

High-level Saudi business delegation due on May 5

20 hours ago

More Stories From World