- Home
- World
- News
- OIC Secretary-General meets with Senegal’s Minister of African Integration and Foreign Affairs
OIC Secretary-General Meets With Senegal’s Minister Of African Integration And Foreign Affairs
Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2024 | 06:07 PM
Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha met in Banjul with the Republic of Senegal’s Minister of African Integration and Foreign Affairs Yassine Fall on the sidelines of the 15th Session of the Islamic Summit Conference
Banjul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha met in Banjul with the Republic of Senegal’s Minister of African Integration and Foreign Affairs Yassine Fall on the sidelines of the 15th Session of the Islamic Summit Conference.
The meeting went over the topics listed on the agenda of the summit, support of OIC, Palestinian cause, food security, among others.
Recent Stories
PCB, franchise owners discuss window for PSL 2025
Speakers in TIIF for improving, corporate governance system in Uzbekistan
BF leader calls retaining policy rate highest level ‘unfair
CSS 2023 results; check complete details here
European companies show interest in investing in Pakistan’s IT sector
Nominations for three governors'posts; check details here
KP ministers hold meeting on City Improvement Project Mardan
PML-N to hold meeting today on wheat procurement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2024
Pakistan marks World Press Freedom Day
High-level Saudi business delegation due on May 5
More Stories From World
-
US blames Rwanda for deadly attack on displaced camp in DR Congo9 minutes ago
-
Reds beat Crusaders to break 25-year Christchurch drought59 minutes ago
-
Ukraine wants to be 'visible' in Eurovision clouded by Israel2 hours ago
-
Reps from 12 countries, organizations express willingness to deepen space cooperation before Chang'e ..2 hours ago
-
UK's ruling Conservatives brace for more losses in local elections2 hours ago
-
Modi’s hit squads operating in Canada threaten national security: Pannun3 hours ago
-
Flood-hit Kenya and Tanzania buffeted by tropical cyclone3 hours ago
-
Boeing's Starliner finally ready for first crewed mission3 hours ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi speaks highly of Chang'e 6 project3 hours ago
-
Traffic accident kills two, injures 13 in Afghanistan4 hours ago
-
Tunisia calls for more investments in economic zones4 hours ago
-
Japanese, Brazilian leaders agree to protect Amazon rainforest4 hours ago