UrduPoint.com

OIC Secretary-General Meets With The Minister Of Finance Of The Republic Of Sudan

Umer Jamshaid Published December 01, 2022 | 03:26 PM

OIC Secretary-General Meets with the Minister of Finance of the Republic of Sudan

The Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha, received on 27 November 2022, in Istanbul, HE Mr. Jibrine Ibrahim, Minister of Finance of the Republic of Sudan

Istanbul (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01 Dec, 2022) The Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha, received on 27 November 2022, in Istanbul, HE Mr.

Jibrine Ibrahim, Minister of Finance of the Republic of Sudan.
The Secretary-General expressed the importance of the OIC transportation projects, including the OIC Dakar - Port Sudan Railway Project, and called the Government of the Republic of Sudan to actively participate at the Second Stakeholders Meeting on the said Project, to be held in the OIC Headquarters, Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in February 2023.


Both sides discussed the ways and means on the speedy implementation of the OIC programmes and projects in the field of economy. Both sides also discussed the current global food insecurity situation and agreed to increase the role of OIC relevant institutions to support agriculture and food security projects in the OIC Member States.


At the end, the Secretary-General congratulated Sudan for signing the framework agreement for financing of the Port Sudan-Adre Railway Project.

Related Topics

Agriculture Jeddah Dakar Port Sudan Istanbul Saudi Arabia Sudan February November Government Agreement OIC

Recent Stories

U.S.-pakistan Effort To Elevate The Higher Educati ..

U.S.-pakistan Effort To Elevate The Higher Education Sector

39 seconds ago
 PM Shehbaz reiterates Pakistan's desire for peacef ..

PM Shehbaz reiterates Pakistan's desire for peaceful Afghanistan

32 minutes ago
 The axis of power is shifting from west to east, e ..

The axis of power is shifting from west to east, economic stability in the regio ..

55 minutes ago
 OGRA increases LPG price by Rs11.79 per kg

OGRA increases LPG price by Rs11.79 per kg

1 hour ago
 PM expresses concerns over increasing incidents of ..

PM expresses concerns over increasing incidents of HIV among children

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Vs England: Visitors win toss, decide to ..

Pakistan Vs England: Visitors win toss, decide to bat first

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.