OIC Secretary-General Meets with the Minister of Finance of the Republic of Sudan

The Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha, received on 27 November 2022, in Istanbul, HE Mr. Jibrine Ibrahim, Minister of Finance of the Republic of Sudan

The Secretary-General expressed the importance of the OIC transportation projects, including the OIC Dakar - Port Sudan Railway Project, and called the Government of the Republic of Sudan to actively participate at the Second Stakeholders Meeting on the said Project, to be held in the OIC Headquarters, Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in February 2023.



Both sides discussed the ways and means on the speedy implementation of the OIC programmes and projects in the field of economy. Both sides also discussed the current global food insecurity situation and agreed to increase the role of OIC relevant institutions to support agriculture and food security projects in the OIC Member States.



At the end, the Secretary-General congratulated Sudan for signing the framework agreement for financing of the Port Sudan-Adre Railway Project.