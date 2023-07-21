Open Menu

OIC Secretary-General Offers Condolences To Algeria Over Victims Of Tamanrasset Traffic Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published July 21, 2023 | 03:27 PM

OIC Secretary-General Offers Condolences to Algeria over Victims of Tamanrasset Traffic Accident

H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), has conveyed his genuine condolences and sympathies to the government and people of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21 July, 2023) H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), has conveyed his genuine condolences and sympathies to the government and people of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria.

This comes after a devastating traffic accident where a passenger bus collided with a small truck in the Tamanrasset province of southern Algeria, resulting in the loss of many lives.

The Secretary-General offered his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the victims' families. He prayed to God Almighty to have mercy on the deceased and grant the injured a speedy recovery.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Traffic Tamanrasset Algeria God Government OIC

Recent Stories

Four arrested in India for naked parade of women a ..

Four arrested in India for naked parade of women amid ethnic violence in Manipur

9 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of the Hashemite Kingdom ..

10 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent ..

Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent Representative to the OIC

10 minutes ago
 realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and ..

Realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and Photography in Pakistan Now

15 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Inn ..

Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Innovation: Pioneering the Future ..

20 minutes ago
 Defence Minister calls for devising national actio ..

Defence Minister calls for devising national action plan for water conservation ..

33 minutes ago
AGP requests SC to give month time on matter of ri ..

AGP requests SC to give month time on matter of right to appeal against military ..

37 minutes ago
 SSDO’s National Dialogue on Combating Child Traf ..

SSDO’s National Dialogue on Combating Child Trafficking and Bonded Labor in Is ..

57 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Belgium on Nation ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Belgium on National Day

3 hours ago
 DEWA calls for caution in electrical appliance usa ..

DEWA calls for caution in electrical appliance usage during summer

3 hours ago
 Total liquid foreign reserves of country at $14.06 ..

Total liquid foreign reserves of country at $14.06b: Dar

3 hours ago
 President of Thai Senate meets President of Global ..

President of Thai Senate meets President of Global Council for Tolerance and Pea ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World