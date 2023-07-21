OIC Secretary-General Offers Condolences to Algeria over Victims of Tamanrasset Traffic Accident

H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), has conveyed his genuine condolences and sympathies to the government and people of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21 July, 2023) H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), has conveyed his genuine condolences and sympathies to the government and people of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria.

This comes after a devastating traffic accident where a passenger bus collided with a small truck in the Tamanrasset province of southern Algeria, resulting in the loss of many lives.

The Secretary-General offered his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the victims' families. He prayed to God Almighty to have mercy on the deceased and grant the injured a speedy recovery.