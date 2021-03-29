UrduPoint.com
OIC Secretary General Offers Condolences To Egypt Over Sohag Train Collision Victims

Umer Jamshaid 34 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 11:45 AM

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, expressed deep condolences to and heartfelt sympathy with the bereaved families of the victims, the people and government of the Arab Republic of Egypt, over the two-train collision in the Tahta district of Sohag province south of the Egyptian capital Cairo

He prayed to Allah for His vast and endless mercy to the souls of the deceased, asking Him to grant solace and comfort to their families and give fast recovery to the wounded.

Dr Al-Othaimeen stressed that, the OIC stands in full support of and solidarity with the Arab Republic of Egypt in this trial.

