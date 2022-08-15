OIC Secretary-General Offers Condolences to Egypt over Victims of Abu Sefein Church Fire

H.E. the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the people and government of the Arab Republic of Egypt over the fire of Abu Sefein Church in Imbaba, Giza Governorate, Egypt

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News -15th Aug, 2022) H.E. the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the people and government of the Arab Republic of Egypt over the fire of Abu Sefein Church in Imbaba, Giza Governorate, Egypt.



The OIC Secretary-General extends his deepest condolences to the families of the innocent victims who passed away, praying to Allah the Almighty to grant their families patience and solace.

The Secretary-General also expressed his wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.

The Secretary-General affirmed the OIC’s support and solidarity with the Arab Republic of Egypt in these circumstances.